PRAGUE (AP) — Czech airline Travel Service says it has signed a deal to buy five more new Boeing 737 MAX jets.
Spokeswoman Vladimira Dufkova said Wednesday the contract was signed on Dec. 23 and brings to 30 the total number of such Boeing aircraft that Travel Service has recently agreed to buy.
The jets will be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.
The airline, which operates regular flights under the name SmartWings as well as charter flights, is the biggest in the Czech Republic. It currently uses 37 jets, of which 32 are various types of Boeing 737s.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
- Pete Carroll says Seahawks' offer to Golden Tate in 2014 'didn't get communicated really well'
The CEFC China Energy Company has a minority stake in the airline.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.