NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Kate Spade & Co., up 64 cents to $18.40

Bloomberg News reported that the handbag maker has attracted takeover interest from Coach, Michael Kors and international companies.

Qualcomm Inc., down $8 to $54.88

Apple is suing the maker of semiconductors, one of its major suppliers, for $1 billion in a patent fight.

Sprint Corp., up 25 cents to $9.18

The mobile phone carrier is buying a 33 percent stake in Tidal, the music streaming service owned by artists including Jay-Z.

Halliburton Co., down $1.65 to $54.80

The oilfield service company warned of weaker demand in markets outside North America and its revenue missed forecasts.

McDonald’s Corp., down 88 cents to $121.38

The world’s biggest hamburger chain reported a fourth-quarter drop in sales at established U.S. locations.

United Continental Holdings Inc., down $2.49 to $72.75

Six of the airline’s flights were canceled and 200 more were delayed Sunday because of a computer problem.

Cynosure Inc., up $2.90 to $46.75

The maker of medical lasers is considering a sale or other kind of deal, Bloomberg News reported.

Yahoo Inc., up 35 cents to $42.40

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether two massive data breaches should have been reported sooner to investors, The Wall Street Journal reported.