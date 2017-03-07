NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — A CSX freight train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in New York’s Hudson Valley.
The lead locomotive of the train ended up straddling both lanes of a two-lane road in Newburgh, 60 miles north of New York City.
State police say the train derailed after striking a vehicle or front-end loader.
CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says there are no reports of any leaks or spills. He says the train was carrying sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, cardboard, corn oil and glass products when it derailed Tuesday afternoon.
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Three locally made whiskeys named among best in U.S.
- Seattle and Eastside home prices, after brief slowdown, surge to record highs
Photos from the scene posted online by NBC show multiple tanker cars involved, power poles uprooted and a heavy police response.
It’s unknown if there are any injuries.
Orange County’s hazardous-materials team is responding.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.