JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $458 million.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.
The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.86 billion.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
CSX shares have increased almost 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 1 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.03, a climb of 63 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSX
_____
Keywords: CSX, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.