NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
CSX Corp., up $8.63 to $45.51
The railroad is being targeted by an activist investor and the former CEO of competitor Canadian Pacific.
Netflix Inc., up $5.15 to $138.41
The streaming video company reported strong results thanks to its expanding number of subscribers.
La Quinta Holdings Inc., up 21 cents to $14.66
The hotel chain said it plans to split into two companies and may separate its real estate assets.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $1.39 to $44.84
The bank reported a smaller profit and less revenue than analysts expected.
Union Pacific Corp., up $2.47 to $106.24
The railroad had a better-than-expected fourth quarter as it cut costs in response to lower shipments.
Rent-A-Center Inc., down $1.88 to $8.31
The company, which leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy, said it expects to take a quarterly loss.
AvalonBay Communities Inc., down $1.35 to $175.22
Real estate trusts and other companies that pay big dividends traded lower as bond yields kept rising.
Oclaro Inc., up $1.35 to $9.48
The optical communications company forecast strong sales in its fiscal second quarter.
