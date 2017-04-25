GENEVA (AP) — Swiss bank Credit Suisse has reported a return to profit in its first quarter, while announcing plans to raise about 4 billion Swiss francs by issuing new shares in the coming weeks.
The Zurich-based wealth management specialist said first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 596 million francs ($600 million), compared to a net loss of 302 million in the year-earlier period. Revenues jumped 19 percent to 5.5 billion.
Credit Suisse cited a surge in its wealth management business that took in 12 billion francs in net new assets, a 24-percent increase from the previous year.
Chairman Urs Rohner said Credit Suisse opted for the share issue instead of a partial initial public offering of its Swiss operations, saying it was expected to underpin growth and help complete ongoing restructuring.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.