GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse says it more than halved its fourth-quarter loss, amid a “challenging” market and internal restructuring, and before a multibillion-dollar settlement with U.S. regulators.
The Zurich-based bank set aside about $2 billion in the quarter to help pay for what became a $5.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, finalized last month, over claims the bank misled investors about the quality of mortgage-backed securities that it sold before the 2008 financial crisis.
The bank said Tuesday its fourth-quarter loss narrowed to 2.35 billion Swiss francs ($2.34 billion), down from 5.83 billion francs a year earlier. For the year, the net loss dropped to 2.45 billion, from 2.94 billion in 2015.
Quarterly revenues rose 23 percent to 5.18 billion, helped by a strong investment banking and capital markets segment.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.