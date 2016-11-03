GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse reported a 19-fold drop in third-quarter profit compared to a year ago, with net revenues down 10 percent as the Swiss bank cited “challenging” market conditions and paid out deferred compensation.

The Zurich-based bank said Thursday that net income attributable to shareholders was 41 million Swiss francs ($42.1 million) in the quarter, down from 779 million a year earlier. Net revenues fell to 5.56 billion francs, from 6.07 billion.

The company’s Swiss Universal Bank improved thanks partly to real estate sales. The equities business had a weaker contribution notably in derivatives and equities trading in Europe.

CEO Tidjane Thiam has been trimming thousands of jobs in a restructuring. He said the bank’s outlook would “remain challenging” over the next several quarters because of geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.