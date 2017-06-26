The three major credit bureaus will eliminate tax liens and civil judgments from the information they collect, starting July 1.

About 12 million people will get a lift in their credit scores next month as the national credit-reporting agencies wipe from their records two major sources of negative information about borrowers: tax liens and civil judgments.

The change stems from a lengthy crusade by consumer advocates and government officials to force the credit bureaus to improve the accuracy of their reports, which are often speckled with errors and outdated information. Those mistakes can limit borrowers’ access to credit cards, auto loans and mortgages or saddle them with higher borrowing costs.

Starting July 1, the three major credit-reporting companies — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — will enforce stricter rules on the public records they collect, requiring each citation to include the subject’s name, address and either their Social Security number or date of birth. Nearly all civil judgments and at least half of the nation’s tax lien records do not meet the new standards and will be eliminated from consumer-credit reports.

The change will benefit borrowers who have negative public records, but it will also help thousands of people who have battled, often in vain, to have incorrect information removed from their files.

The credit bureaus have already made some adjustments, such as removing traffic tickets and court fines from their files, but next month’s changes will have the broadest effects yet.

About 7 percent of the 220 million people in the United States with credit reports will have a judgment or lien stripped from their file, according to an analysis by Fair Isaac, the company that supplies the formula that generates the credit scores known as FICO.

Those people will see their scores rise, modestly. The typical increase will be 20 points or less, according to Fair Isaac’s analysis. (FICO scores range from 300 to 850. Higher is better; lenders generally prefer people with scores of 640 and above.)

Starting next month, the credit bureaus will also be required to update their public-records information at least once every 90 days.

The flip side of the change, lenders warn, is that some borrowers may now appear more creditworthy than they actually are.

But when the two largest credit-scoring companies, Fair Isaac and VantageScore, tested what happens when tax liens and civil judgments are removed, both found that it did not meaningfully change the snapshot provided to lenders on most borrowers.