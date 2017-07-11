LONDON (AP) — Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has warned that economic growth in Britain will slow sharply over the coming couple of years and that uncertainties related to the country’s exit from the European Union raise further “considerable downside risks” to its already gloomy forecast.
In a report issued Tuesday, S&P said growth is set to slow to 1.4 percent this year from 1.8 percent in 2016. The slowdown is expected to continue next year with growth of 0.9 percent predicted.
The agency said growth will be constrained by higher inflation, which keeps a lid on spending, as well as uncertainty over Brexit. Britain has begun the two-year process to leave the EU by March 2019.
As a result, S&P doubts that the Bank of England will raise interest rates soon.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the wealthy
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight