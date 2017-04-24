NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

C.R. Bard Inc., up $49.34 to $302.41

The medical technology company agreed to be bought by Becton Dickinson for $317 a share, or $24 billion.

PPG Industries Inc., up $2.07 to $108.01

The paint and coatings maker raised its offer for Dutch company Akzo Nobel to about $28.8 billion.

Hasbro Inc., up $5.67 to $101.70

The toy company’s quarterly profit and sales were stronger than analysts expected.

FelCor Lodging Trust Inc., up 58 cents to $7.90

The hotel real estate investment trust agreed to be bought by competitor RLJ Lodging Trust.

Illinois Tool Works Inc., up $4.89 to $139.76

The equipment manufacturer raised its annual guidance after it reported a better-than-expected first quarter.

Ventas Inc., down $1.15 to $64.63

Real estate investment trusts dropped as income-seeking investors focused on bonds.

Fifth Third Bancorp, up 71 cents to $25.33

Bank stocks soared Monday as bond yields increased sharply and interest rates increased.

Lennox International Inc., down $4.11 to $168.32

The manufacturer of furnaces and air conditioners had a strong first quarter, but its profit margins were disappointing.