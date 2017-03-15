CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio couple who reported their 5-year-old daughter missing before her body was found hidden at their restaurant in January have pleaded not guilty to murder and corpse-abuse charges.
Mingming Chen and her husband, Liang Zhao, entered their pleas Wednesday in a Canton courtroom. They remain held under $5 million bond.
Authorities say Chen repeatedly punched Ashley Zhao. They say Liang Zhao unsuccessfully tried to revive the girl and then tried to help conceal her death.
Authorities say Zhao told 911 dispatchers on Jan. 9 his daughter was sleeping in the back of Ang’s Asian Cuisine restaurant in North Canton before she vanished. Police found the girl’s body hidden inside the business the next day.
Chen and Zhao are Chinese. Chen’s attorney has declined to comment. Zhao’s attorney can’t be reached.
