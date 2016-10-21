PARIS (AP) — Prosecutors from France, Belgium, Spain and Morocco are calling for the ability to unlock phones and computers and have access to encrypted communications in the fight against terrorism.
Following a two-day meeting in Paris, four prosecutors in charge of counterterrorism issued a statement on Friday to “alert” national and international authorities, internet providers and telecommunication operators about the obstacles posed by data encryption and the locking systems of smartphones and computers.
They say that while the protection of personal data is a basic right, the threat “justifies” that “specialized justice authorities” have access to the data of people suspected of terror activity.
French prosecutor Francois Molins says the issue needs a global response since the concerned companies are often not based in the country where an investigation is taking place.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Port Angeles woman accused of sexual contact with boy, dog
- Trump mocks critics: I'll accept election results — if I win WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.