NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Costco Wholesale Corp., up $5.02 to $152.51
The warehouse club operator reported a profit that was larger than analysts expected.
Mentor Graphics Corp., up $1.75 to $26.44
A fund tied to activist investor Paul Singer doubled its stake in the hardware and software design products company.
Lexmark International Inc., up $4.83 to $39.96
The printer maker said U.S. regulators approved its sale to Apex Technology and PAG Asia Capital for $2.5 billion.
NXP Semiconductors NV, up $5.89 to $102.01
The chipmaker continued to climb on reports it could be acquired by competitor Qualcomm.
McCormick & Co., up $2.53 to $99.92
The spices and seasonings company raised its annual estimates after it reported a bigger-than-expected profit.
Deutsche Bank AG, up $1.61 to $13.09
The German bank recovered some of its recent losses as it tried to reassure investors about its health.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $7.37 to $47.63
The technology company said it’s investigating possible bribes paid to officials in India and said its president resigned.
Hess Corp., up $1.47 to $53.62
The price of oil held steady after several days of gains, but energy companies traded higher.
