COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says preliminary findings show the man killed after a ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus died of blunt force trauma.
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Friday that 18-year-old Tyler Jerrell suffered head, trunk and lower extremity injuries when he was thrown into the air after a ride called the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday. Seven people were injured, several critically.
Jerrell’s family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
The ride’s Dutch manufacturer ordered Fire Ball rides shut down worldwide after the accident.
Jerrell would have been a high school senior. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps a week before the accident.
Some rides on the state fair midway have reopened after being inspected by state officials.