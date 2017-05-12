BusinessNation & World Consumer prices rebounded 0.2 percent in April as energy prices climbed Originally published May 12, 2017 at 5:32 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices rebounded 0.2 percent in April as energy prices climbed. The Associated Press View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySoftBank sinks $500M into UK virtual reality startup
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.