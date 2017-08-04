POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker was buried alive when a concrete and dirt wall collapsed on him at a commercial and residential development site in New York.
Poughkeepsie fire officials tell the Poughkeepsie Journal (http://pojonews.co/2wrmdMf ) that the wall collapsed Thursday afternoon in the Hudson Valley.
Emergency crews found one worker trapped under debris and a second man injured nearby.
Officials say the trapped worker was dead by the time rescue crews reached him 30 minutes later.
The other worker was treated at a hospital.
Officials say the 15-acre (6-hectare) construction site has been shut down as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigates the fatality.
Information from: Poughkeepsie Journal, http://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com