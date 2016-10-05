NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Constellation Brands Inc., up $2.75 to $168.60
The beer and wine maker reported strong quarterly sales of brands like Corona and Modelo.
Acuity Brands Inc., down $12.01 to $242.99
The lighting maker said its profit and sales were hurt by a labor shortage and other problems.
SunTrust Banks Inc., up $1 to $45.73
Banks climbed as investors grew more hopeful that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.
Global Payments Inc., up $2.60 to $79.04
The payment processor raised its annual guidance after it reported strong quarterly results.
AngioDynamics Inc., down 83 cents to $16.47
The medical device maker, which has had a strong year, slipped after its latest quarterly report.
Schlumberger NV, up $1.61 to $80.15
Energy companies rose as the price of oil continued to increase and approached $50 a barrel.
Frontier Communications Corp., down 7 cents to $4.03
Phone companies and other big dividend payers traded lower as bond yields rose.
Ascena Retail Group Inc., up 27 cents to $5.87
The owner of Lane Bryant and Ann Taylor said it will restructure its business and cut costs.
