NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Constellation Brands Inc., up $2.75 to $168.60

The beer and wine maker reported strong quarterly sales of brands like Corona and Modelo.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $12.01 to $242.99

The lighting maker said its profit and sales were hurt by a labor shortage and other problems.

SunTrust Banks Inc., up $1 to $45.73

Banks climbed as investors grew more hopeful that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

Global Payments Inc., up $2.60 to $79.04

The payment processor raised its annual guidance after it reported strong quarterly results.

AngioDynamics Inc., down 83 cents to $16.47

The medical device maker, which has had a strong year, slipped after its latest quarterly report.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.61 to $80.15

Energy companies rose as the price of oil continued to increase and approached $50 a barrel.

Frontier Communications Corp., down 7 cents to $4.03

Phone companies and other big dividend payers traded lower as bond yields rose.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., up 27 cents to $5.87

The owner of Lane Bryant and Ann Taylor said it will restructure its business and cut costs.