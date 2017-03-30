NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $15.54 to $50.76
The yoga apparel maker’s sales forecast fell far short of investor expectations.
ConocoPhillips, up $4.05 to $50
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
The company agreed to sell most of its Canadian assets to Cenovus Energy for $13.2 billion in cash and stock.
PrivateBancorp Inc., up $2.80 to $59
CIBC raised the price it is paying to buy the bank holding company to $4.9 billion in cash and stock.
Lindsay Corp., up $6.42 to $87.81
The irrigation equipment maker said its international sales jumped in its latest quarter.
Progress Software Inc., up 68 cents to $29.35
The business software maker’s quarterly results were better than analysts expected.
Science Applications International Corp., down $11.28 to $74.97
The information technology company said a drop in contract work and other problems affected its business in its latest quarter.
NRG Energy Inc., down 36 cents to $18.37
Utilities and other companies that pay big dividends lagged the market Thursday as bond yields rose.
Extreme Networks Inc., up 92 cents to $7.38
The network infrastructure equipment maker agreed to buy a business from Brocade Communications.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.