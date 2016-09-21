GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The outgoing commander of an undersea warfighting center in Connecticut says he’s been working to make sure technology being developed for the fleet is useful when it gets into sailors’ hands.

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Trussler has led Undersea Warfighting Development Center in Groton since its creation a year ago. He is turning over command to Rear Adm. James Pitts at a ceremony Wednesday.

Trussler says the command has been developing tactics, techniques and procedures for employing unmanned systems and other technologies, which may work differently in different environments.

The command also assesses warfighting readiness and capabilities, works with training centers and coordinates efforts to bring new capabilities to the fleet.