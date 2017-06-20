BOSTON (AP) — A consumer watchdog group says those wildly popular fidget spinners aren’t as harmless as they might appear.
Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm is scheduled to address spinners and other fad items when the nonprofit organization presents its annual list of unsafe summer playthings on Wednesday.
W.A.T.C.H.’s list highlights potentially hazardous items that parents should avoid.
Authorities in Germany said last week they plan to destroy tons of the tiny twirling gadgets that have been confiscated by customs agents.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Lesson in bias: Columbia City, I hear you loud and clear | Nicole Brodeur
They said they tested the toys, which arrived from China, and found that bits could fall off and pose possible choking hazards for small children.