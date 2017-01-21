With Donald Trump in the White House, don’t expect much attention to widening inequality. That doesn’t mean the issue — or the resulting damage — is going away.

At the risk of giving many Seattle readers a fresh case of the vapors, much more than the occupant of the White House changed on Friday.

An entirely new worldview is taking hold.

Consider rising inequality, which helped galvanize support for Seattle’s $15-an-hour minimum-wage law. Under President Obama, the issue was widely discussed, although Republicans in Congress hamstrung national measures.

Today, the GOP enjoys total control of the national government and half of all statehouses. Its judicial appointments will affect the courts, including rulings on business and economic cases, for generations.

As a result, big worry about widening inequality is so yesterday, except in a few blue islands — and even these can expect federal pushback.

The Poverty and Inequality homepage of the Heritage Foundation website gives the concise conservative view.

“The typical poor person in the United States has a far higher living standard than the public imagines. While their lives are not opulent, they are far from the images of dire poverty conveyed by the press, liberal activists and politicians.

“Policies to tackle poverty must address its major causes: the absence of married fathers in the home and low levels of work.”

Perhaps coincidentally, this web page of the leading conservative “think tank” features a photo of an African-American family. Although black poverty rates are high, the majority of Americans below the poverty line — not to mention those affected by rising inequality — are white.

Also, millions of Americans who fall below the poverty line also work, albeit for low wages. Social programs such as food stamps and Medicaid allow employers to socialize a big piece of their labor costs while privatizing maximum profits.

But never mind those pesky facts.

If an issue falls in the public square and the dominant party and ethos of the moment refuses to hear it, does it matter any more?

Yes. Even if it is merely the elephant in the room.

Last year, economists Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman performed the deepest and most comprehensive examination yet of income inequality, and their conclusions were staggering.

Every income group saw income growth through the first three decades after World War II. The energy crisis, high inflation and slow growth began to break this momentum in the 1970s. Then the great widening began.

Between 1980 and 2014, the pretax income of 117 million adult Americans who make up the bottom 50 percent of income distribution actually stagnated. Virtually none of the growth went to them.

By contrast, the top 1 percent’s income shot up 205 percent (636 percent for the top 0.001 percent). The average income for all adults grew 61 percent.

Seen another way, the bottom 50 percent and top 1 percent swapped places over those years. The former accounted for 20 percent of income in 1980, dropping to 12.5 percent in 2014. The top 1 percent’s share swelled from 10.7 percent to 20.2 percent.

This report may gather digital dust on virtual progressive bookshelves, but its facts have real-world consequences.

Remember, no one is arguing for perfect equality. People will always have different talents and come via diverse life paths, with divergent luck and pluck. But widening economic inequality is a troubling fact.

For business, it means fewer people with disposable income. For society, we see fewer who have the means to move up and start companies, or to become professionals or skilled workers. This makes for an inefficient and increasingly creaky economy. One can ignore the morality of the situation entirely and still be concerned.

It also causes greater political acrimony, whether from progressives demanding legislative remedies such as a higher minimum wage or from Trump supporters who, at least in rural and small-town America, voted in part based on their economic frustrations.

Our divisions won’t make constructive responses to widening inequality easy, either. Forget, at least on a national level, the remedies offered by Piketty and his co-authors. These include returning to progressive taxation while improving access to education and skills training, increasing worker bargaining power and installing more equitable corporate governance. Elections have consequences.

Many conservatives are suspicious of the inequality argument entirely, seeing it as a stealthy way to increase government control of free enterprise. Most subscribe to the theory that a rising tide lifts all boats: If we cut regulation and taxes, businesses will be more willing to invest, the economy will grow faster and everyone will benefit.

History offers some inconvenient caution here. The big stagnation for most people who work for wages began with the Reagan Revolution, which was based on deep tax cuts especially benefiting the wealthy, a rollback of regulation and a deep skepticism of government’s ability to make people’s lives better.

Ronald Reagan, the only president of an AFL-CIO union to become president of the United States, busted the air traffic controllers’ strike in 1981. While that was perhaps defensible as a one-off, Reagan’s administration went further and looked kindly on years of anti-union actions by big business.

The U.S. economy was much more vibrant and diverse in the 1980s than today. In other words, Reagan had a stronger foundation on which to experiment. Yet vast numbers of people were left worse off. Today we have even less reason to believe a Reaganomics 2.0 would address inequality.

Trump voters who believe otherwise will be disappointed, although I’m sure the new president can deflect blame and distract. But in the real economy, and for millions of real people, the damage will get worse.