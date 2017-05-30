OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conagra is selling Wesson oil for $285 million to the J.M. Smucker Company as it hones its focus on its strongest brands.
CEO Sean Connolly said Tuesday that the sale is part of a reorganization that was undertaken after he was picked to lead Conagra in 2015.
Conagra moved its headquarters to Chicago from Omaha, Nebraska.
Smucker said Wesson is expected to add $230 million in sales and roughly $30 million in pretax earnings.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Backing out of wedding means owning decision | Dear Carolyn
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
Conagra Brands will initially continue producing Wesson after the sale until the work moves to Smucker’s existing oil manufacturing plant in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.