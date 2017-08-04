LONDON (AP) — A computer law expert says the evidence behind the U.S. arrest of a British cybersecurity researcher is problematic.
Attorney Tor Ekeland says Marcus Hutchins’ indictment was very weak and created a climate of distrust toward the U.S. government in the community of software experts.
Hutchins was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly creating and distributing malicious software designed to collect bank account passwords.
He was detained in Las Vegas on his way back to Britain from an annual gathering of hackers and information security gurus.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- 2 arrested after plane passenger notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
But Ekeland told The Associated Press that the indictment does little to address intent in term of the software’s use and if the legal theory behind this indictment is correct, “well then half of the United States software industry is potentially a bunch of felons.”