NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont company has won a U.S. Army contract worth up to $98 million to produce lightweight next-generation combat helmets for soldiers.
Revision Military Ltd. said Tuesday it will manufacture the helmets at its Newport facility and the work could generate 50 to 100 jobs.
CEO Jonathan Blanshay says Revision has dedicated significant resources “to set a new standard for lightweight helmet design and performance.” The five-year contract is for up to nearly 294,000 helmets.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (LAY’-hee) is vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He says there was intense competition for the project. He says the helmets will protect soldiers from ballistic impacts and be more comfortable because of their 24 percent lighter build.
Revision Military says it has delivered 1.1 million helmets to the U.S. military and 300,000 internationally.
