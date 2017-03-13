BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Massachusetts company has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle claims it overbilled the federal government.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. was accused of violating the False Claims Act on contracts with the National Institutes of Health.

The company holds contracts for services related to the development, maintenance and distribution of colonies of animals, and the provision of laboratory animals. It’s headquartered in Wilmington.

The Justice Department says the firm billed for labor and associated costs of employees at facilities in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kingston, New York, but these employees didn’t render the services claimed.

The company discovered the problem in a small subset of its contracts and told the government about it. It says it has cooperated to ensure proper repayment and resolution.