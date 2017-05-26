NEW YORK (AP) — Financial services firm USAA is facing a backlash to its decision to pull advertising from Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News Channel. The company says it is withdrawing its commercials from other opinion-based television shows.
USAA caters to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, and its Facebook page was clogged Friday with messages from customers threatening to end their accounts.
USAA is one of a reported nine companies to pull sponsorship from Hannity. The Fox personality has become a liberal target for his focus on a discredited story about a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer.
An advocacy group noted that USAA has recently advertised on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The company said that was a mistake, too.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- This Seattle bar just made Esquire’s ‘24 Best Bars in America'