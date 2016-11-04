HELENA, Ala. (AP) — The company that owns the gasoline pipeline that exploded and erupted in flames in Alabama this week says it expects to restore service to the line on Sunday.

Colonial Pipeline Co. said in a statement issued late Thursday that is it is constantly reassessing the timeline for a restart but that its current projection is Sunday afternoon.

The large pipeline, which transports gasoline from the Gulf Coast to New York City, exploded Monday while a crew was making repairs related to a September gas spill.

Shelby County Deputy Coroner Lina Evans said Anthony Lee Willingham, 48, of Heflin, Alabama, died in the blast. Four other people were injured and remained hospitalized.

Colonial said it began excavating Wednesday night at the site, located about 25 miles southwest of Birmingham, Alabama.