HELENA, Ala. (AP) — The company that owns the gasoline pipeline that exploded and erupted into flames in Alabama says the pipeline is back in service.

Colonial Pipeline Co. says service was restarted at 5:45 a.m. Sunday. The pipeline transports gasoline from the Gulf Coast to New York City. It exploded Monday while a crew was making repairs related to a September gas spill.

Government officials and Colonial Pipeline have said a piece of excavation equipment hit the pipeline, causing the explosion, but further details haven’t been released.

Shelby County Deputy Coroner Lina Evans said Anthony Lee Willingham, 48, of Heflin, Alabama, died in the blast. Four other people were injured and remained hospitalized.

Colonial said it began excavating Wednesday night at the site, located about 25 miles southwest of Birmingham, Alabama.