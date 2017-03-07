Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Management, an investment firm that runs health-care facilities in a half dozen countries, has purchased Serene Senior Care for an undisclosed amount.

Under the Serene brand, Columbia Pacific will operate and provide services to senior care communities in India in which residents purchase their own retirement villas, apartments or houses, the company said in a news release.

Columbia Pacific also plans to more than quintuple the number of units under Serene Senior Care’s management, from the current 735 residential units to 5,000. The company plans to build new senior housing communities, with the first two planned for Bangalore.

Columbia Pacific has been expanding its international reach, with hospital and clinic projects in Southeast Asia, India, and Africa and healthcare and senior living facilities in China.

It currently operates 28 hospitals and three clinics across India, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kenya. In India, it opened its first hospital in 2005 and currently has 11 hospitals.

The company focuses on countries where there is a rapidly growing population of older people, a burgeoning middle class, and an under-supply of healthcare and senior care facilities.