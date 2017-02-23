Columbia Banking System has named Hadley Robbins, current executive vice president and chief operating officer, as interim CEO of the company and its Columbia Bank following the unexpected death of CEO Melanie Dressel Sunday.

“Hadley has more than 35 years of experience in community banking and has been responsible for Columbia’s operations and customer-facing business lines since 2014,” William Weyerhaeuser, Columbia’s board chairman, said in a statement.

Before that, Robbins worked in executive or senior management positions with West Coast Bancorp, Wells Fargo Bank, Pacific Northwest Bank, Bank of the Northwest and First Interstate Bank. He holds an MBA from the University of Oregon and a BS in Business Administration from Lewis and Clark College, according to Columbia.

The board plans to conduct a search for a permanent chief executive, with both internal and external candidates considered.