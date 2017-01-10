The deal to absorb Pacific Continental will create a Northwest bank with more than 150 locations.

Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System has agreed to buy Pacific Continental for $644 million, forming a bank with more than 150 branches throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

News of the deal lifted shares of Eugene, Ore.-based Pacific by 26 percent to $26.20 Tuesday morning. Based on Columbia’s Jan. 9 stock price, Pacific’s shareholders will get stock worth $27.85 per share.

Pacific Continental Bank has 14 branches in Oregon and Washington.

The deal is Columbia’s fifth acquisition in a decade. It bought Mountain Bank Holding Co. of Enumclaw and Town Center Bancorp of Portland in 2007; West Coast Bancorp of Lake Oswego, Ore. in 2012; and Intermountain Bancorp of Sandpoint, Idaho, in 2014, according to the S&P Capital IQ database.

“We are delighted that Pacific Continental has agreed to join with Columbia, strengthening and growing our position as the premier Northwest focused regional community bank,” said Melanie J. Dressel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia, in a statement announcing the deal.

Pacific Continental shareholders will wind up owning approximately 20 percent of the combined company. The company’s shareholders and banking regulators must approve the deal, which is expected to close in mid-2017.

Columbia is currently the second most valuable Washington-based banking company by market capitalization, trailing Washington Federal.

After acquiring Pacific Continental, Columbia would have about $12 billion in assets. Washington Federal reported $14.9 billion in assets as of Sept. 30.