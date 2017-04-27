DENVER (AP) — Colorado regulators say they’ve found no signs of natural gas leaks after a fatal explosion at a home near a gas well, but they’re still running tests.
State Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Director Matt Lepore said Thursday air sampling after the explosion found no trace of escaped gas in the neighborhood. Soil samples are planned.
Lepore says he doesn’t believe the public is in immediate danger.
Two people died when the house exploded April 17 in Firestone, 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Denver. The house was within 200 feet (60 meters) of a well producing mostly gas and some oil.
Lepore and fire officials say they don’t know what caused the explosion but the well is part of the investigation.
That well and others have been shut down.
