MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — The entire cafeteria staff at an upstate New York community college will be laid off and replaced with vending machines.
The Times Herald-Record reports that nine full-time and three part-time workers will lose their jobs in June at the Orange County Community College in Middletown. The college is part of State University of New York.
Jessica Melchick, a food staffer for the past four years, said workers cried when they heard about the layoffs Friday.
And students say they’ll miss the staff members and the fresh food.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
- KeyArena renovation group strikes unique partnership with Pearl Jam, Live Nation
The Orange County Community College Association, a nonprofit that runs the cafeterias, says in an email to students that the change follows a deficit last year of more than $150,000 in food-service operations.
___
Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.