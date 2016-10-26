ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.05 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.
The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.54 billion.
Most Read Stories
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit VIEW
Coke shares have decreased 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed almost 5 percent. The stock has fallen slightly in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at http://www.zacks.com/ap/KO
_____
Keywords: Coca-Cola, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.