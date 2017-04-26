NEW YORK (AP) — Coke’s flagship cola is being sold as a health drink of sorts in Japan, with a version that promises to deliver fiber.

The company noted the launch of Coca-Cola Plus in Japan during a call Tuesday, as well as Canada Dry Plus that has fiber. Coca-Cola Plus hit shelves in March, the company said, and is being marketed to the 40-and-over crowd, which the company said is driving the growth of the country’s “food of specified health use” products.

Drinks promising health benefits are common in Japan. Coke is the top beverage maker in the country, but not necessarily because of its namesake drinks. Instead, the bigger brands include a canned coffee, orange-flavored water and green tea. Coke also introduced a tea with fiber in Japan in 2014.