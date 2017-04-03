ST. LOUIS (AP) — Coal miner Peabody Energy says it has emerged from bankruptcy protection after a year.
The St. Louis company said Monday that it reduced costs and slashed its debt load by more than $5 billion in the past year.
The company says its shares will resume trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Demand for coal has weakened as utilities switch to cheaper natural gas for electricity generation. The downturn has led to thousands of job losses and devastated mining communities.
