Airlines estimate the measure being debated this week in Montreal will cost the industry between $2.9 billion and $12.4 billion annually by 2030.
The proposed United Nations accord to limit pollution from international flights could cost airlines billions. For passengers, the price may be less than an in-flight glass of pinot noir.
Based on a handful of sample routes, that could add between 31 cents and $12.10 per seat, according to figures from the Air Transport Action Group, a Geneva-based organization representing airlines, engine makers, airports and pilots.
The deal, which would be the first global climate accord for a single industry, calls for companies to offset their emissions growth after 2020 by funding environmental initiatives.
While the price of that effort is forecast to grow to as high as $23.9 billion by 2035, the amount would be a tiny fraction of airlines’ budgets.
“This is a highly competitive industry,” said Haldane Dodd, a spokesman for the Air Transport Action Group. “Some airlines might pass the cost onto consumers; others won’t.’’
