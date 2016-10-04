Airlines estimate the measure being debated this week in Montreal will cost the industry between $2.9 billion and $12.4 billion annually by 2030.

Share story

By
Bloomberg News

The proposed United Nations accord to limit pollution from international flights could cost airlines billions. For passengers, the price may be less than an in-flight glass of pinot noir.

Airlines estimate the measure being debated this week in Montreal will cost the industry between $2.9 billion and $12.4 billion annually by 2030.

Based on a handful of sample routes, that could add between 31 cents and $12.10 per seat, according to figures from the Air Transport Action Group, a Geneva-based organization representing airlines, engine makers, airports and pilots.

The deal, which would be the first global climate accord for a single industry, calls for companies to offset their emissions growth after 2020 by funding environmental initiatives.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

While the price of that effort is forecast to grow to as high as $23.9 billion by 2035, the amount would be a tiny fraction of airlines’ budgets.

“This is a highly competitive industry,” said Haldane Dodd, a spokesman for the Air Transport Action Group. “Some airlines might pass the cost onto consumers; others won’t.’’

Joe Ryan