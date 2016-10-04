Airlines estimate the measure being debated this week in Montreal will cost the industry between $2.9 billion and $12.4 billion annually by 2030.

The proposed United Nations accord to limit pollution from international flights could cost airlines billions. For passengers, the price may be less than an in-flight glass of pinot noir.

Based on a handful of sample routes, that could add between 31 cents and $12.10 per seat, according to figures from the Air Transport Action Group, a Geneva-based organization representing airlines, engine makers, airports and pilots.

The deal, which would be the first global climate accord for a single industry, calls for companies to offset their emissions growth after 2020 by funding environmental initiatives.

While the price of that effort is forecast to grow to as high as $23.9 billion by 2035, the amount would be a tiny fraction of airlines’ budgets.

“This is a highly competitive industry,” said Haldane Dodd, a spokesman for the Air Transport Action Group. “Some airlines might pass the cost onto consumers; others won’t.’’