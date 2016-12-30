EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania city is taking up a fight against satellite TV dish blight.
Easton’s City Council passed a resolution requiring the removal of TV dishes 30 days after the service is disconnected.
The Express-Times of Easton reports that Councilman David O’Connell sponsored Wednesday night’s measure because the leftover dishes are unsightly and could create a safety problem.
Chief Code Administrator Stephen Nowroski tells The Associated Press that penalties allow for a ticket of $25 for the first offense. That goes to $35 if not paid within 10 days. After 20 days, a citation can be filed in court.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
- New area code coming for Western Washington in 2017
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
Nowroski says it won’t be hard to enforce because it can be flagged every time they do a rental inspection or inspect a house or building up for sale.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.