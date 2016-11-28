NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up $3.70 to $56.95
An activist investment firm disclosed a stake in Cognizant and pushed the company to make changes to boost its shares price.
Exelon Corp., up 81 cents to $33.39
Stocks of utility companies, which pay big dividends and are often compared to bonds, rose as bond yields fell.
Citigroup Inc., down $1.31 to $55.47
Banks traded lower on worries about the health of Italy’s financial system.
Time Inc., up $2.40 to $16
The New York Post said a group including Edgar Bronfman Jr. offered to buy the publisher.
Boeing Co., down 27 cents to $149.77
A World Trade Organization panel said Washington state offered Boeing illegal tax breaks and said the government must end them.
Barnes & Noble Inc., down 30 cents to $12.65
The book retailer offered a 15 percent discount on all online orders for Monday.
Newmont Mining Co., up $1.53 to $33.45
Mining companies struggled as the price of gold traded under $1,200 an ounce for the first time since February.
Chemours Co., down 85 cents to $22.75
The former DuPont unit slipped after a 10-month rally that saw its stock rise from $3 to more than $20.
