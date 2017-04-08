Philip Morris’ 3.3 percent contribution to S&P 500 gains in the first quarter makes it the fourth most important U.S. stock, right after Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

Big Technology better make room for Big Tobacco.

Such is the battle for S&P 500 leadership this year, where megacap technology was the main driver behind the index’s 5.5 percent advance in the first quarter. But there’s another company that sits up there with gains from Amazon.com and Facebook, and it peddles in e-cigarettes over e-commerce.

Philip Morris International, the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco company, emerged as the first quarter’s unsung hero. Its 3.3 percent contribution to S&P 500 gains makes it the fourth most important U.S. stock, right after Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

Philip Morris’ gains come as the cigarette maker moves to become more like a tech company itself. The New York-based tobacco giant says it’s shying away from combustible cigarettes in the hopes of creating a smokeless future. Its performance over the past two months show investors are keen on the plan, even though it could disturb a steady business with consistently paid dividends.

Shares of Philip Morris advanced 23 percent in the first quarter, and are currently trading about 1 percent under an all-time high of $114.65 set March 21.

“Both the business and the stock clearly have momentum behind them,” said Philip Gorham, an analyst at Morningstar. “People are waking up to what a game-changer their heated tobacco product could be.”

In many ways, Philip Morris behaves a lot like a tech stock. Both the Nasdaq 100 and tobacco stocks are trading at record low realized volatility, data from Bloomberg show.

At 27 percent, the cigarette-marker’s effective tax rate is within 1 percentage point of Apple. Its international reach also makes shares less susceptible to gyrations in the domestic economy.

Mutual-fund managers aren’t treating Philip Morris as a tech stock, however. Although 31 percent of mutual funds analyzed by Bank of America hold Philip Morris, it misses the cut for the top five of most loved consumer staples stocks, according to research from the bank.