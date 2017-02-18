NEW YORK (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says it is recalling some Chrysler cars because driveshaft bolts can come loose on all-wheel drive models, increasing the risk of a crash.
The automaker says affected cars include 2014-2017 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. Chrysler says it will notify owners, and dealers will replace all eight front driveshaft bolts for the cars, free of charge.
The recall is expected to begin March 31. About 75,000 cars are affected in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
There have been no reports nor accidents or injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.