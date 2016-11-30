DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says its new gas-electric hybrid minivan will get the equivalent of 84 miles per gallon in electric mode and 32 mpg in city-highway mileage when in hybrid mode.
The redesigned Chrysler Pacifica minivan went on sale earlier this year, and the hybrid version is due in showrooms in December. The company says the Pacifica is the first hybrid minivan in the U.S. and the most efficient minivan on the market. It says the numbers have been confirmed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The hybrid can go 33 miles on battery power. After that it switches to the hybrid mode.
The hybrid Pacifica costs $41,995 before a $7,500 federal income tax credit. The price excludes shipping.
