HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — New England Christmas tree growers say the region’s drought is having only minor effects on their crop.
New Hampshire-Vermont Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jim Horst says some seedlings planted in the spring didn’t survive because they didn’t have deep, established roots.
Jamie Jones, a sixth-generation farmer in Shelton, Connecticut, says his farm did hand-watering this year to save some younger trees, but full-size trees are in great shape and will be ready for the holidays.
He says some extra-large trees also may have some problems. The oldest and youngest trees are most vulnerable to heat.
The city of New Haven was forced to harvest a 65-foot tree from a municipal golf course after a donated tree for the city green was found to be too dry.
