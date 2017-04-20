ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is defending his decision to discontinue a project to build a rail tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York.
Christie’s 2010 decision has come under fire recently as New York’s Penn Station has been the site of two train derailments and other major delays in recent weeks, affecting Northeast Corridor commuters.
On Wednesday, Christie didn’t answer questions on the topic at a news conference headed by Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.
In Atlantic City on Thursday, Christie said the shelved tunnel project wouldn’t have been completed by now anyway.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
He says a new tunnel project he supports is far superior and the previous project “stunk” because the cost wasn’t shared by New York state or New York City and trains wouldn’t have terminated in Penn Station.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.