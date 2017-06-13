Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A $2.4 billion overhaul of Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal A is officially underway.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie broke ground on the project Tuesday with officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The 44-year-old terminal will get three new roadway bridges, a new parking garage and upgraded interior to accommodate more passengers.

The new terminal is expected to be completed by 2022.

The project is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs and nearly $1 billion in direct payroll wages, and generate $3.9 billion in regional economic activity.

