BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says work to remove the existing lower roadway of the Bayonne Bridge will be completed six months ahead of schedule.
The Republican governor announced Tuesday that the work should be completed by June 30. It’s part of a $1.6 billion project to allow bigger cargo ships to reach New York City-area ports.
The Bayonne Bridge currently has a navigational clearance of 151 feet. The newly raised roadway will provide a clearance of 215 feet — the same as the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York.
Officials say the larger ships will reduce operating costs for shipping lines.
The Port of New York and New Jersey is the busiest port on the East Coast and the third-busiest in the country after Los Angeles and Long Beach.
