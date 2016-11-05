The week’s business quotes cover everything from Amazon and Slack to mendacious out-of-state trade groups.
“Chocolate is like a paramour with whom you have good moments, But coffee is like the spouse or girlfriend that you want with you every day.”
A millennial Starbucks customer, who said if coffee prices rise, he’d rather cut back on eating chocolate than on his morning cup of joe.
“Environmentalists have not paid sufficient political attention to Amazon.”
Aseem Prakash, director of UW’s Center for Environmental Politics, on Amazon’s refusal to disclose data on its carbon footprint.
“When I hear that (foreigners) are taking all our jobs — the answer is, they’re not.”
Harold Sirkin, senior partner at Boston Consulting, on why U.S. manufacturing jobs have declined while factory output soared.
“We’re genuinely excited to have some competition.”
An ad from chat software startup Slack, on the day that Microsoft introduced its own “Slack-killer” service.
“They are sophisticated people and they set about to conceal these donations from the people of Washington state.”
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- Dramatic GE engine explosion on Boeing 767 poses puzzle for investigators VIEW
- Not just mansions anymore: Record number of Seattle-area homes fetching $1 million
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, on the record-setting $18 million penalty a national trade group was ordered to pay for violating campaign-finance laws in masking the companies that put $11 million into defeating a 2013 Washington initiative on food labeling.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.