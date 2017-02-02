DENVER (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16 million.
On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.
The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
Chipotle shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen nearly 2 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $423.65, a decrease of 11 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMG
_____
Keywords: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Earnings Report
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.