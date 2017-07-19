NEW YORK (AP) — Chipotle says a Virginia store that was temporarily closed because of a suspected case of norovirus will reopen Wednesday.

The store in Sterling closed Monday after Chipotle became aware of reports of illnesses. The chain said the reported symptoms were consistent with norovirus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea and is a leading cause of outbreaks from contaminated food.

Chipotle said norovirus doesn’t come from its food supply, but company shares fell sharply, underscoring its vulnerability following its food scares in 2015. It said Wednesday that its procedures are designed to provide quick detection in the rare cases where such events occur.

The company previously said the store would reopen Tuesday. A local health official says his office recommended keeping the store closed an extra day as a precaution.